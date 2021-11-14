ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Pakistan

foodpanda tests delivery through drone in Islamabad

Recorder Report 14 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: foodpanda, Pakistan's leading food delivery company, on Friday, launched a pilot project to test food delivery through a customised drone. Conducted in association with the office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the test flight of the drone, named "Pandafly", took place in the F-9 Park, Islamabad.

A food package weighing approximately 2.5kg was taken from a restaurant at one end of the park by a foodpanda rider and loaded into the drone's storage bag.

The drone then delivered the package at the other end of the park, where it was collected by another rider and distributed to children invited from the Sweet Homes for the occasion.

The use of disruptive technology by foodpanda in the future will mean faster deliveries over longer distances.

Further, customers living in peri-urban and remote areas will especially benefit, as they have limited options of food outlets in their local area, and with drone delivery, they will be able to order food from main urban centres as well.

The last mile of delivery by drone will be completed by a foodpanda rider. Also to be noted is that this is the first of its kind commercial drone made in Pakistan for this purpose and foodpanda is thus supporting development of local technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

drone Foodpanda tests delivery foodpanda rider

