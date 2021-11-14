Four held for attacking college

ISLAMABAD: The city police, on Saturday, arrested four youth who forcibly entered a college and then beat staff, students, and also harassed female staff members of the college.

According to detail, four youth including Ali Faizan Mirza, Muhammad Fiaz Javed, Haris Imtiaz, and Faisal Khan disembarked from a Toyota VIGO bearing registration number, VE-ICT/016, outside Islamabad Model College for Boys F-11/3, Raja Market, and then forcibly entered the college after abusing and shouting at the guards.

The four youth, who attacked the college were drunk, according to the first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of Dr Asad Faiz, Principal Islamabad Model College for Boys Sector F-11/3, Raja Market.

