Country recorded 'highest-ever exports' despite pandemic: Habib

LAHORE: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that despite the corona pandemic, Pakistan recorded exports of US 25.4 billion dollars, which is the highest in the history of country.

"The country's textile exports remained over US six billion dollars during the last four months," Farrukh Habib said this while talking to newsmen after addressing a ceremony, organized by the School of Motivation for Blinds and Special Persons, here on Saturday.

The minister said that for the first time in the country's history, Pakistan was going to become surplus in food. To a question, Habib said the Ehsaas Programme is considered as 4th best programme among 3,400 welfare programmes of the world.

Answering a question, he said the opposition had the right to make their strategy, but it was also a fact that the opposition was just a group of "political unemployed persons".

The opposition could not harm the government, as it had no public welfare agenda and they were pursuing their personal motives, he added. He said that in Pakistan, democratic process should continue, adding that the opposition was united for an NRO.

To another question, Farrukh Habib said the PTI government had always listened to its allies and both were on one page.

Acknowledging the services of the Punjab government, he said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, had done a lot of work. Water storage system had been set up in Lahore, 17 universities were being established across the province besides construction of eight hospitals in the province, he added.

In the past, the Shehbaz Sharif's government in Punjab spent almost Rs 498 billion on development in four years, while the sitting Punjab government spending Rs 540 billion on development during the current fiscal year, he said. He added that Shehbaz Sharif's government had spent Rs 98 billion on construction of roads, whereas the CM Buzdar government spending Rs 108 billion.

He said: "Sehat Card and Kisan Card are big initiatives of the present government."

To another query, he said that accountability was continuing in the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing firm against corruption.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony, he urged the philanthropists to continue playing their role for welfare of special persons. He said that collective efforts were needed for the country's development and welfare of the people.

"A good leader always produces good successor," the minister said, adding: "There was a need to motivate our children and women as motivation plays significant role in the journey of growth. Pakistan has best human capital and there is no need to feel any type of inferiority complex." He also paid tribute to Shawaz Hussain Baloch over his services for the welfare of people.

