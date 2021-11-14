Renowned TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

ISLAMABAD: Renowned TV actor Sohail Asghar has passed away in Lahore on Saturday morning after a long illness. He was ill for a year and a half and was hospitalized during last week.

The members of cultural departments including Pakistan National Council of the Arts and National Institute Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of one of the oldest actor in today's Pakistani cinema.

Sohail Asghar was born in Lahore and completed his education from his hometown and then joined Radio Pakistan. He served as a Radio Jockey from 1978 to 1988 and started to take part in local theater shows. During this time he developed his interest for acting.

He left his job at the Radio station and worked at carpet business of his cousin. After one year he left the business and again joined Radio in Lahore. During his course as RJ he got noticed by Nusrat Thakur a Director at PTV Lahore.

He was signed for play 'Raat' though he did not have the lead role; his acting skills were noticed by industry. He then did the play 'Khwahish' for which he was highly appreciated. His other notable dramas include Laag, Piyas, Chand Grehn, and Kajal Ghar.

He made his movie debut with the movie 'Murad' in year 2003. He played role of 'Saima' who adopts a child 'Murad'. The story revolved around her being rejected by the society and how he raises his son. His role in this movie bagged him award for Outstanding Performance at the 1st Indus Drama Awards.

After his debut he starred in 'Mahnoor' in year 2004, which is a movie about a dancer from prostitute market. His last movie was 'Victim of an Honor Killing' which is a British movie about honor killings, as the name suggests.