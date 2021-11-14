ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Renowned TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

APP 14 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Renowned TV actor Sohail Asghar has passed away in Lahore on Saturday morning after a long illness. He was ill for a year and a half and was hospitalized during last week.

The members of cultural departments including Pakistan National Council of the Arts and National Institute Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of one of the oldest actor in today's Pakistani cinema.

Sohail Asghar was born in Lahore and completed his education from his hometown and then joined Radio Pakistan. He served as a Radio Jockey from 1978 to 1988 and started to take part in local theater shows. During this time he developed his interest for acting.

He left his job at the Radio station and worked at carpet business of his cousin. After one year he left the business and again joined Radio in Lahore. During his course as RJ he got noticed by Nusrat Thakur a Director at PTV Lahore.

He was signed for play 'Raat' though he did not have the lead role; his acting skills were noticed by industry. He then did the play 'Khwahish' for which he was highly appreciated. His other notable dramas include Laag, Piyas, Chand Grehn, and Kajal Ghar.

He made his movie debut with the movie 'Murad' in year 2003. He played role of 'Saima' who adopts a child 'Murad'. The story revolved around her being rejected by the society and how he raises his son. His role in this movie bagged him award for Outstanding Performance at the 1st Indus Drama Awards.

After his debut he starred in 'Mahnoor' in year 2004, which is a movie about a dancer from prostitute market. His last movie was 'Victim of an Honor Killing' which is a British movie about honor killings, as the name suggests.

Sohail Asghar TV actor Radio station

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Renowned TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

SBP enhances banks' CRR to 6pc

Delay in setting up of merchant LNG terminals: Ogra identifies certain bottlenecks

Steel firm booked for 'illegally' removing goods from warehouse

Disaffection by allies, electoral reforms: Stiff opposition leaves beleaguered PM with 3 options

SC registrar raises objections on Siraj Durrani's bail plea

NTDC: Azaz forced to resign?

Performance info: SECP directs insurance cos to submit annual statements

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit tomorrow

Registration of social media cos begins under new rules

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

Read more stories