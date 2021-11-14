ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat firm on global supply worries

Reuters 14 Nov 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat edged higher on Friday to hold near 14-year highs as plans by Iraq to make a large import purchase added to concerns about global supplies after top exporter Russia suggested further possible curbs on its shipments.

The most active March milling wheat contract on the Paris-based Euronext settled up 1.75 euros, or 0.6%, at 294.00 euros ($336.45) a tonne. On Thursday it had reached 296.00 euros, the highest price on a second-month position on Euronext since September 2007.

Comments by Russia's agriculture minister this week that the country would adopt grain export quotas in the first half of 2022 and could reinforce a wheat export tax put the focus back on ebbing world stocks. The Russian government has been taxing grain exports this year to cool domestic prices but these remain high.

The possibility of an additional brake on Russian exports has unsettled traders who see little room for European Union supplies to fill the gap after brisk EU exports this season. "Russia curbing exports will only put stress on an already tight EU wheat balance sheet," a futures dealer said.

"When you combine this with heavy rain in Australia potentially knocking yields and quality, then you may not even have the buffer of the southern hemisphere to cover demand."

Heavy rain in Australia has created concern about late damage to what has been expected to be a bumper wheat crop there, although weather charts pointed to a drier week ahead.

wheat crop wheat export Wheat import wheat market

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Paris wheat firm on global supply worries

SBP enhances banks' CRR to 6pc

Delay in setting up of merchant LNG terminals: Ogra identifies certain bottlenecks

Steel firm booked for 'illegally' removing goods from warehouse

Disaffection by allies, electoral reforms: Stiff opposition leaves beleaguered PM with 3 options

SC registrar raises objections on Siraj Durrani's bail plea

NTDC: Azaz forced to resign?

Performance info: SECP directs insurance cos to submit annual statements

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit tomorrow

Registration of social media cos begins under new rules

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

Read more stories