Guru Nanak's birth anniversary: Over 8,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan

LAHORE: Over 8,000 Sikh pilgrims from all over the world including India will be visiting Pakistan, to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims will pay obeisance at different gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

It may be noted that the Pakistan High Commission for India has also issued around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims on the eve of the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that Sikh pilgrims are welcomed to the land of Gurus, Sufis and Yugis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken several initiatives for the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims including the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. Moreover, arrangements are being made by the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) to provide necessary facilities to the visitors.

