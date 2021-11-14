ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three Iraqis killed in Syria's Al-Hol camp

AFP 14 Nov 2021

BEIRUT: Three Iraqi nationals, including a woman, were killed in violence inside the northeastern Syrian camp of Al-Hol that houses relatives of suspected jihadists, a monitor said Saturday.

The overcrowded camp is under the control of the Kurdish administration running the region but violence, mostly perpetrated by the Islamic State group, is frequent. According to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, a woman originally from the northern Iraqi city of Mosul died of bullet wounds on Saturday.

On Friday, two Iraqi refugees were killed by suspected IS gunmen inside a section of the camp where those who have received threats are usually sheltered, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP. Al-Hol is home to an estimated 62,000 people, half of whom are Iraqi nationals. Most of the camp's residents are people who fled or surrendered during the dying days of IS's self-proclaimed caliphate.

Iraqi Syrian camp Syria's Al Hol camp suspected jihadists

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Three Iraqis killed in Syria's Al-Hol camp

SBP enhances banks' CRR to 6pc

Delay in setting up of merchant LNG terminals: Ogra identifies certain bottlenecks

Steel firm booked for 'illegally' removing goods from warehouse

Disaffection by allies, electoral reforms: Stiff opposition leaves beleaguered PM with 3 options

SC registrar raises objections on Siraj Durrani's bail plea

NTDC: Azaz forced to resign?

Performance info: SECP directs insurance cos to submit annual statements

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit tomorrow

Registration of social media cos begins under new rules

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

Read more stories