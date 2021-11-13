ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Delhi to shut schools, construction sites as pollution worsens

Reuters 13 Nov 2021

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Schools in New Delhi will be closed for a week and construction sites for four days, the Indian capital's chief minister said on Saturday, as the city tries to protect people in a worsening air pollution crisis.

Arvind Kejriwal said talks on a potential complete lockdown in the capital were also underway, but any decision would only be taken after consultation with the central government.

Earlier in the day, the chief justice of India asked the central government to come up with an emergency plan to tackle the dangerous smog, calling the situation "very serious".

Delhi wakes to post-Diwali smog

Air quality in Delhi, often ranked the world's most polluted capital, has declined due to crop stubble burning, emissions from transport, coal-fired plants outside the city and other industry, as well as open garbage burning and dust.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in and around city has worsened to 470-499 on a scale of 500, according to federal pollution control board data on Saturday. That level of pollution means the air will affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases.

"For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed but will continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air ... construction activities not to be allowed," Kejriwal said.

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

He added all government offices would shift to work from home, while private offices would be advised to do the same for a week to reduce the number of polluting vehicles on the road.

"We have been forced to wear masks at home also, the situation is very serious," said chief justice of India N. V. Ramana, the top legal officer in the Supreme Court.

South Asia rated as most polluted region despite improvement in air quality globally: Report

The court was hearing a plea filed by a student over the worsening air quality.

Ramana said the government should consider a two-day lockdown to protect citizens and inform the court on Monday about emergency steps to improve air quality.

Air Quality Index Indian pollution India's pollution

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

New Delhi to shut schools, construction sites as pollution worsens

PM expresses concern over slow pace of development projects in Balochistan

At least six killed as blast hits Kabul: residents, official

Details of govt-TLP agreement to come out in few days: Sheikh Rashid

At least 6 injured in Quetta blast

At least 2 policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

SBP raises banks' cash reserve requirement

Pakistan's mango exports to China increase but potential to grow remains: report

Ongoing rupee depreciation not market-driven: Dr Ashfaque Hasan

Indian doctor calls Pakistan opener Rizwan's recovery 'miraculous'

Read more stories