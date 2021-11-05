ANL 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.57%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FNEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.04%)
GGGL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.83%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.05%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.82%)
NETSOL 130.48 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.55%)
PAEL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
POWER 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
PRL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
PTC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.17%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.4%)
TELE 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.15%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.61%)
WTL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.79%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 41.93 (0.85%)
BR30 22,421 Increased By ▲ 152.24 (0.68%)
KSE100 47,450 Increased By ▲ 230.88 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,400 Increased By ▲ 52.85 (0.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Delhi wakes to post-Diwali smog

AFP 05 Nov 2021

NEW DELHI: New Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Friday after an overnight barrage of firecrackers for the Hindu festival of Diwali in the Indian megacity, despite a ban on selling them.

At various hotspots, levels of harmful PM 2.5 particles topped 400 on average on the air quality index.

The figure is more than 15 times higher than the safe daily limit set by the World Health Organization.

India's top court has banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and the local government urged people to celebrate Diwali without them.

But many of the capital's roughly 20 million residents still got hold of them, setting them off all over the city until the early hours of the morning for the annual Festival of Lights.

Firecracker smoke combines with industrial and vehicle emissions and farm fires to create a putrid grey-yellow soup that envelops Delhi and other Indian cities in winter.

Sandeep, a Delhi resident, told AFP on Friday he did not think the government was doing enough to counter the pollution challenge.

"I think a great deal (more) needs to be done," he said while on a morning walk at Delhi's Lodhi Gardens.

"Not only are we coughing more, we are getting irritation in the throat and catching cold more easily."

A 2020 report by Swiss organisation IQAir found 22 of the world's 30 most polluted cities were in India, with Delhi ranked the most polluted capital globally.

The same year, the Lancet said 1.67 million deaths were attributable to air pollution in India in 2019, including almost 17,500 in the capital.

New Delhi

Comments

1000 characters

Delhi wakes to post-Diwali smog

Nation on 'ration card', says Shehbaz as govt hikes petrol prices

Petroleum products’ import on deferred payment: Pakistan gets Murabaha facility

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

Post of NTDC MD may go to Power Division officer

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows hit $2.68 billion, but pace slows down in October

Nawaz Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA Jam Awais surrenders to police

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories