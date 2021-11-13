ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Pakistan

At least 6 injured in Quetta blast

  • Police say explosives were planted in a motorcycle targeting a police patrol in the area
BR Web Desk 13 Nov 2021

At least six people were injured in a blast in Nawa Killi, Quetta, it was reported on Saturday.

Around four kilograms of explosives and ball bearing were used in the explosion, which was detonated via remote control. The explosives were planted in a motorcycle targeting a police patrol in the area, said Ali Raza, a senior police officer told Reuters.

The injured, a policeman and five including a young girl and three women, were transferred to Civil Hospital Quetta. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Last month, a policeman embraced martyrdom while 17 others suffered injuries after a powerful explosion was reported outside the Balochistan Univerity's main gate in Quetta.

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Security officials said terrorists targeted a police vehicle that was stationed in the area.

Meanwhile, on September 5, four security personnel were martyred, and 19 suffered injuries when a suicide attack took place near the Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost on Mastung Road in Quetta.

Police said that suicide blast occurred near the Sohana Khan FC checkpost at Mastung Road, Quetta.

