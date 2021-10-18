Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

A policeman embraced martyrdom while 17 others suffered injuries after a powerful explosion was reported outside the Balochistan Univerity's main gate in Quetta on Monday.

Security officials said terrorists targeted a police vehicle that was stationed in the area.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams and law enforcement agency personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital to provide them with necessary treatment.

Security officials have cordoned off the area and started a search operation. The exact nature of the blast could not be ascertained until the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has condemned the blast incident, saying those responsible will be brought to justice. He added that a police truck was targeted in the incident and the explosive device was planted in a motorcycle.

On September 5, four security personnel were martyred, and 19 suffered injuries when a suicide attack took place near the Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost on Mastung Road in Quetta.

Police said that suicide blast occurred near the Sohana Khan FC checkpost at Mastung Road, Quetta.

Three officers died immediately in the blast, with another dying later of his wounds.