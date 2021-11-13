'Corruption': Haleem steps up criticism of Sindh govt

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday, alleged that Sindh had become ignoble model of bad governance where executive pillar of the province was pursuing single point agenda of corruption.

He while addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly Building, said, "PPP's provincial government does not tolerate reputable and honest officers in Sindh and only feel comfortable with officers who join their corrupt system and lend a hand in corruption and other illegal practices."

Haleem Adil, who is also Central Vice President of PTI, said that CM Sindh called an emergency meeting following transfer of civil services' officers because he was afraid of implementation on other provisions of Efficiency and Discipline Rules.

The E&D rules prevent posting of officers under allegation of corruption, dismissal of those officers from service who settled the cases through plea bargain or voluntary return while action may be taken on assets beyond known source of income as well.

He pointed out that over 1500 higher officers in Sindh were under investigation by National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency for corruption, misuse of authority and other charges of same nature.

The opposition leader quoting a NAB report submitted in Sindh High Court stated that Rs 35 billion were recovered from 850 officers who confessed their corrupt practices and paid back through Voluntary Return and Play Bargain while 700 more were under investigation.

Haleem said that 15 secretary level officers holding charge of important departments were under allegations of corruption and their cases were being investigated by NAB while corruption cases were also pending against former chief secretaries and secretaries of Sindh including Siddique Memon, Ghulam Ali Pasha, Shamsuddin Soomro, Abdus Subhan Memon and a former IG Police Ghulam Haider Jamali.

Sindh was the only province of the country where deputy commissioners were billionaire; he said adding that when an officer get posting on any 'lucrative' post in Sindh his overall status changed noticeably.

He also accused Sindh government of committing contempt of the court by defying Supreme Court's ruling on OPS appointments.

He pointed out that Hassan Naqvi a PBS 20 officer was posted in grade 22 as chairman planning and development while amending the rules through Sindh cabinet.

Another VR beneficiary Syed Sardar Shah- a cousin of CM Murad Ali Shah was posted as Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Right Bank and now he was given additional charge of Left bank as well.