KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 159,056 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,491 tonnes of import cargo and 38,565 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 120,565 comprised of 29,350 tonnes of containerized cargo, 718 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,000 tonnes of Iron Ore, 3,920 tonnes of Sugar, 75,503 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,565 Tons comprised of 19,827 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,956 tonnes of Clinkers, 6,632 tonnes of Rice and 2,950 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 4008 containers comprising of 2132 containers import and 1876 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 454 of 20's and 836 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 03 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 261 of 20's and 133 of 40's loaded containers while 221 of 20's and 564 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 04 ships, namely, Marmotas, Long Beach Treader, Trans Leader and Bow Platinum have berth at Karachi port.

Around 05 ships namely, OOCL Guangzhou, Torm Signe, Sino Bridge, Quang Vinh 89 and Trans Leader have sailed out from Karachi Port on the Friday.

Some 06 cargoes namely, Sea Ambition, Hyundai Shanghai, Northern Dexterity, KMTC Mundra, Shiling and Thorswind were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged during the last 24 hours, out of a them a Chemicals carrier 'AMP Crystal' left the port on Friday morning, while five more ships, OOCL Washington, Irenes Ray, Argent Daisy, Meisameer and Al-Maha are expected to sail from PQA terminals QICT, LCT, EETL and EVTL on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 222,376 tonnes, comprising 189,906 tonnes imports cargo and 32,470 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,530 Containers (2,620 TEUs Imports and 1,910 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them eight ships, APL Florida, MSC Toronta, Aldebaran, Aesop, Seacon-8, Chemroad Journey, Royal Fairness and Gas Lotus scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate, General Cargo, Palm oil, Coal and Petroleum gas are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, MW-2, LCT, PQEPT and EVTL respectively on Friday, 12th November-2021.

