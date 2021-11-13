Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
13 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 13-11-2021 14:00
Unity Foods Limited 13-11-2021 10:30
Flying Cement Company Ltd 15-11-2021 12:00
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 17-11-2021 16:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 17-11-2021 11:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 17-11-2021 11:30
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 18-11-2021 15:30
Exide Pakistan Limited 29-11-2021 15:00
=========================================================
