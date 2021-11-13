ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 13 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd       13-11-2021     14:00
Unity Foods Limited                  13-11-2021     10:30
Flying Cement Company Ltd            15-11-2021     12:00
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd     17-11-2021     16:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                          17-11-2021     11:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd      17-11-2021     11:30
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited            18-11-2021     15:30
Exide Pakistan Limited               29-11-2021     15:00
=========================================================

