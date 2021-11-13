KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 13-11-2021 14:00 Unity Foods Limited 13-11-2021 10:30 Flying Cement Company Ltd 15-11-2021 12:00 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 17-11-2021 16:00 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 17-11-2021 11:00 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 17-11-2021 11:30 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 18-11-2021 15:30 Exide Pakistan Limited 29-11-2021 15:00 =========================================================

