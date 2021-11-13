ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Proposed right issues

KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 13 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

====================================================================================
Company                                                                         Rate
====================================================================================
Husein Sugar Mills Limited - Preferenece Right Shares                          37.5%
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co Preference Right Share                                    15%
Media Times Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/- per share                                14%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 8/= per share                189.39%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/= per share                231.08%
Summit Bank Limited                                                              65%
Summit Bank Limited                                                           11.24%
====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

