China reports 98 new coronavirus cases for Nov 11 vs 62 day ago

BEIJING: China reported 98 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 11 compared with 62 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 79 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 47 a day earlier.

The northeastern port city of Dalian in Liaoning province accounted for 52 of the new local cases.

China reported 35 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, unchanged from a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 11, mainland China had 98,099 confirmed coronavirus cases.