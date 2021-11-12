ANL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASC 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
FFBL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
FFL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FNEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
GGGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
GGL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.69%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.08%)
MLCF 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.15%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TRG 124.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.04 (-3.14%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,749 Decreased By ▼ -50.14 (-1.04%)
BR30 20,659 Decreased By ▼ -304.98 (-1.45%)
KSE100 46,025 Decreased By ▼ -323.57 (-0.7%)
KSE30 17,840 Decreased By ▼ -141.39 (-0.79%)
Indian shares get IT, Tata Steel boost ahead of more earnings, inflation data

Reuters 12 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rebounded on Friday, helped by IT stocks and Tata Steel, while investors also focused on more Nifty 50 company earnings and retail inflation reading for October due later in the day.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.60% to 17,981.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.59% to 60,275.77 by 0348 GMT.

The main indexes fell about 0.7% on Thursday on global worries about inflation, triggered by the strongest advance in US consumer prices since November 1990.

However, Asian markets gained on Friday as the shock from the US inflation report ebbed, with investors hoping that the worst price hikes could be soon over.

India's October retail inflation report is due at 1200 GMT on Friday, with a Reuters poll of 43 economists forecasting inflation likely hovered near a six-month low.

In Mumbai trading, Tata Steel was up as much as 3.1% after reporting a jump in quarterly profit.

The Nifty IT index gained 0.75%, and was on course to snap two straight sessions of losses, as Tech Mahindra and Wipro added more than 1% each.

Traders are also keeping an eye out for earnings results from Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp and oil and gas explorer ONGC due later in the day.

India stocks Tata Steel
