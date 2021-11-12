'PM's appearance in SC is acknowledgement of rule of law'
LAHORE: Terming justice, courage and truthfulness as basic principles of leadership, Special Assistant to the CM on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that the PTI believes in justice and appearance of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Supreme Court regarding the APS tragedy is, in fact, acknowledgement of the rule of law by the state.
"Good governance is not about overcoming problems, it is about overcoming them in a timely manner," Khawar said while talking to media, here on Thursday. He said: "Everyone will realise facts, if the performance of the Punjab government is compared with the Sindh government. An integrated digital mechanism was being devised for the historic Ehsaas Ration Programme which will also be beneficial for future generations as opposed to the cheap photo shoot governance of the past."
To a query, he said that it is the beauty of democracy to listen to government allies in decision making on important policy issues.
About the appearance of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Supreme Court, Hasaan Khawar said that PM did not declare war on the judiciary like the PML-N, he (PM) did not call the workers to reach the court in buses nor did he talk against the judiciary.
"If we are summoned by a judge, we will not accuse him of malice like Nawaz Sharif," he maintained. Our appearance does not make any noise in the corridors of the Supreme Court, he maintained. Talking about the availability of essential commodities, he said the ministers and the administration were active in ensuring the availability of sugar and flour.
The government's flour was available at Rs 55 and imported sugar was sold at Rs 90 per kg, he said. Answering a question regarding price-hike, he said it is important to keep in mind the causes. As oil prices rose, we have reduced sales tax and petroleum development levy.
In the sugar crisis, we have created an integrated system of supply and distribution of imported sugar, he said. When asked about smog, he said the government was reducing smog by introducing Zigzag technology and overcoming the burning of crops' residues.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
