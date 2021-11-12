HSD and FO lead consumption growth
October saw the highest ever average petrol and HSD price in history. Many feared the demand would be checked as prices are higher by nearly 30 percent year-on-year. Nothing doing. October numbers for petrol remain close to the highest-ever billion-liter mark. HSD consumption at 0.9 billion liters is the highest since May 2018.
This has clearly defied history (see: Is petroleum consumption really growing? published November 2, 2021). A 26 percent year-on-year increase in HSD consumption during Jul-Oct despite 17 percent increase in average retail price is by no means a usual occurrence. Rs229 billion spent on petrol and HSD consumption in October 2021 is 35 percent clear year-on-year. The 4MFY22 combined expenditure at Rs851 billion is also 35 percent more than the same period last year.
It will always be difficult to put a number on smuggling incidence, but every month that passes with high consumption despite high prices, reassures that smuggling curbs have been put well in place. The base seems to have changed, and the real growth in demand would be difficult to know. While taxes and levy may be at an all-time low, it would have been much worse had smuggling incidence been the same as yesteryears.
Among other fuel types, furnace oil registered the highest growth at 32 percent year-on-year, which is easier to understand. Recall that Pakistan has faced periods of gas shortage, both local and imported LNG. Couple that with the reduced water level in the dams leading to lower hydel electricity generation, and record high LNG prices, making furnace oil-based power generation more viable in some cases. As Pakistan now moves into the business end of winter season, expect more furnace oil to be utilized for power generation, even though electricity demand dips significantly during November-February. The recent cancellation of LNG cargoes by long-term suppliers, and no-show of spot suppliers for November and December – furnace oil is likely to keep going strong till the end of calendar year 2021.
PM says small farmers under increased focus
HSD and FO lead consumption growth
‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services
No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM
Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc
Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten
Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad
OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery
Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market
Sales tax on petrol reduced
Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 12
|
174.29
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 12
|
174.19
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 12
|
114.26
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 12
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 12
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 12
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 12
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 12
|
4649.27
|
India Sensex / Nov 12
|
59919.69
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 12
|
29547.07
|
Nasdaq / Nov 12
|
15704.28
|
Hang Seng / Nov 12
|
25247.99
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 12
|
7384.18
|
Dow Jones / Nov 12
|
35921.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 12
|
16083.11
|
France CAC40 / Nov 12
|
7059.55
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 12
|
81.36
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 12
|
16180.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 12
|
100700.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 12
|
1864.00
|
Cotton / Nov 12
|
115.41
Comments