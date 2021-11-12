ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
HSD and FO lead consumption growth

BR Research 12 Nov 2021

October saw the highest ever average petrol and HSD price in history. Many feared the demand would be checked as prices are higher by nearly 30 percent year-on-year. Nothing doing. October numbers for petrol remain close to the highest-ever billion-liter mark. HSD consumption at 0.9 billion liters is the highest since May 2018.

This has clearly defied history (see: Is petroleum consumption really growing? published November 2, 2021). A 26 percent year-on-year increase in HSD consumption during Jul-Oct despite 17 percent increase in average retail price is by no means a usual occurrence. Rs229 billion spent on petrol and HSD consumption in October 2021 is 35 percent clear year-on-year. The 4MFY22 combined expenditure at Rs851 billion is also 35 percent more than the same period last year.

It will always be difficult to put a number on smuggling incidence, but every month that passes with high consumption despite high prices, reassures that smuggling curbs have been put well in place. The base seems to have changed, and the real growth in demand would be difficult to know. While taxes and levy may be at an all-time low, it would have been much worse had smuggling incidence been the same as yesteryears.

Among other fuel types, furnace oil registered the highest growth at 32 percent year-on-year, which is easier to understand. Recall that Pakistan has faced periods of gas shortage, both local and imported LNG. Couple that with the reduced water level in the dams leading to lower hydel electricity generation, and record high LNG prices, making furnace oil-based power generation more viable in some cases. As Pakistan now moves into the business end of winter season, expect more furnace oil to be utilized for power generation, even though electricity demand dips significantly during November-February. The recent cancellation of LNG cargoes by long-term suppliers, and no-show of spot suppliers for November and December – furnace oil is likely to keep going strong till the end of calendar year 2021.

LNG prices petrol price Gas shortage petrol rates HSD price
