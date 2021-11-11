ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,366 Decreased By ▼ -263.55 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,995 Decreased By ▼ -94.21 (-0.52%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule

  • Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021
BR Web Desk 11 Nov 2021

The government has removed the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi's name from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, it was reported on Thursday.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification to this effect. Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021.

TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after half of its demands fulfilled by govt

“Now therefore, name of Hafiz Muhammad Saad s/o Khadim Hussain is, hereby, deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 with immediate effect,” the notification read.

TLP removed from list of proscribed group

Earlier, the federal government removed the name of TLP from the list of proscribed organisations on the recommendation of the Punjab provincial government. The Ministry of Interior issued the notification after the approval of the federal cabinet.

Punjab government is said to have recommended to the Interior Ministry to remove the TLP from the list of proscribed organizations and stated that provincial government has implemented the points of agreement and released 2,100 TLP workers and removed the name of its over 500 workers from the fourth schedule.

Notification issued: TLP's proscribed status revoked

The notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said that TLP was placed in the first Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 as a proscribed organization for the purpose of the said Act.

On the recommendations of the Home Department, Punjab, whereas, the provincial cabinet has considered the request of the organization in view of the assurance and commitment by the organization and is of the opinion that TLP would abide by the Constitution and laws of the country.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the TLP will not be seen as a political party. The cabinet decided to treat TLP as a militant organisation, adding that no one could challenge the writ of the state.

His statement came after more than five police officials were martyred while several suffered injuries when TLP workers clashed with the police near Muridke and Sadhuke.

The fierce clashes broke out after the TLP tried to resume its march on Islamabad to pressurise the government to accept its demands.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar said the charged mob of the proscribed organisation martyred four police officials and injured 263 others.

He claimed that the TLP activists were armed with automatic weapons and shot straight at the police. The IGP added that the use of arms against the law-enforcement agencies by the banned outfit is a matter of serious concern.

The backdrop

Following the April clashes in which TLP activists blocked highways, railways, and access routes to cities and battled police, the authorities arrested their leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, and banned the TLP.

Authorities had been trying to negotiate with the TLP, which rallied its supporters outside its Lahore headquarters, but negotiations broke down and the TLP called on supporters from around Pakistan to converge on the capital Islamabad.

The main arteries to and from Lahore and Islamabad were blocked with shipping containers to prevent demonstrators from entering the city. The diplomatic enclave in Islamabad, where most foreign embassies are located, was also blocked off.

govt TLP Saad Rizvi name removed fourth schedule
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule

ADB to help resolve govt-IMF impasse?

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule

More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar

Pakistan hope to launch women's PSL, says Ramiz Raja

NCOC approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines for children over 12 years

Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares

Not aware of agreement between govt-TLP, says Rashid

PM Imran likely to visit Dubai if Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final

Read more stories