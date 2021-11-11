Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule
- Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021
The government has removed the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi's name from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, it was reported on Thursday.
The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification to this effect. Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021.
TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after half of its demands fulfilled by govt
“Now therefore, name of Hafiz Muhammad Saad s/o Khadim Hussain is, hereby, deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 with immediate effect,” the notification read.
TLP removed from list of proscribed group
Earlier, the federal government removed the name of TLP from the list of proscribed organisations on the recommendation of the Punjab provincial government. The Ministry of Interior issued the notification after the approval of the federal cabinet.
Punjab government is said to have recommended to the Interior Ministry to remove the TLP from the list of proscribed organizations and stated that provincial government has implemented the points of agreement and released 2,100 TLP workers and removed the name of its over 500 workers from the fourth schedule.
Notification issued: TLP's proscribed status revoked
The notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said that TLP was placed in the first Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 as a proscribed organization for the purpose of the said Act.
On the recommendations of the Home Department, Punjab, whereas, the provincial cabinet has considered the request of the organization in view of the assurance and commitment by the organization and is of the opinion that TLP would abide by the Constitution and laws of the country.
Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the TLP will not be seen as a political party. The cabinet decided to treat TLP as a militant organisation, adding that no one could challenge the writ of the state.
His statement came after more than five police officials were martyred while several suffered injuries when TLP workers clashed with the police near Muridke and Sadhuke.
The fierce clashes broke out after the TLP tried to resume its march on Islamabad to pressurise the government to accept its demands.
Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar said the charged mob of the proscribed organisation martyred four police officials and injured 263 others.
He claimed that the TLP activists were armed with automatic weapons and shot straight at the police. The IGP added that the use of arms against the law-enforcement agencies by the banned outfit is a matter of serious concern.
The backdrop
Following the April clashes in which TLP activists blocked highways, railways, and access routes to cities and battled police, the authorities arrested their leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, and banned the TLP.
Authorities had been trying to negotiate with the TLP, which rallied its supporters outside its Lahore headquarters, but negotiations broke down and the TLP called on supporters from around Pakistan to converge on the capital Islamabad.
The main arteries to and from Lahore and Islamabad were blocked with shipping containers to prevent demonstrators from entering the city. The diplomatic enclave in Islamabad, where most foreign embassies are located, was also blocked off.
Engagement with Afghanistan must continue, Qureshi tells Troika Plus meeting
Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule
ADB to help resolve govt-IMF impasse?
Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan
Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule
More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar
Pakistan hope to launch women's PSL, says Ramiz Raja
NCOC approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines for children over 12 years
Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares
Not aware of agreement between govt-TLP, says Rashid
PM Imran likely to visit Dubai if Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
KASB Mod. / Nov 11
KASB Modaraba(KASBM)
|
2.98
▲ 0.57 (23.65%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 11
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
7.55
▲ 0.82 (12.18%)
|
A. Shah Ghazi / Nov 11
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
13.56
▲ 1.00 (7.96%)
|
Quetta Textile / Nov 11
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
7.13
▲ 0.51 (7.70%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 11
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
435.37
▲ 30.37 (7.50%)
|
Buxly / Nov 11
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
163.89
▲ 11.43 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 11
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
24.81
▲ 1.73 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 11
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
381.35
▲ 26.60 (7.50%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 11
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
273.29
▲ 19.06 (7.50%)
|
Suhail Jute / Nov 11
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
47.73
▲ 3.33 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.78
▲ -0.23 (-22.77%)
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 11
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.30
▲ -0.39 (-14.50%)
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
2.42
▲ -0.40 (-14.18%)
|
SME Leasing Ltd. / Nov 11
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
3.34
▲ -0.49 (-12.79%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 11
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
7.11
▲ -1.00 (-12.33%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Nov 11
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
9.00
▲ -0.90 (-9.09%)
|
Saudi Pak Leas. / Nov 11
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited(SPLC)
|
1.83
▲ -0.17 (-8.50%)
|
Redco Tex. / Nov 11
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
8.01
▲ -0.74 (-8.46%)
|
Popular Islamic Mod. / Nov 11
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
11.11
▲ -0.99 (-8.18%)
|
Bawany Air / Nov 11
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
11.70
▲ -0.99 (-7.80%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Ghani Global Hold. / Nov 11
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
30,210,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 11
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
19,661,000
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 11
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
13,963,000
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 11
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
12,886,500
▼ 0.00
|
Waves Singer / Nov 11
Waves Singer Pakistan Limited(WAVES)
|
12,191,000
▼ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Nov 11
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
11,226,000
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
9,706,000
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 11
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
8,170,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
7,894,000
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
7,564,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
Comments