Notification issued: TLP's proscribed status revoked

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday removed the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the list of proscribed organizations on the recommendation of the Punjab provincial government. The Ministry of Interior has issued notification after the approval of the federal cabinet, the interior minister confirmed to media.

Punjab government is said to have recommended to the Interior Ministry to remove the TLP from the list of proscribed organizations and stated that provincial government has implemented the points of agreement and released 2100 TLP workers and removed the name of its over 500 workers from the fourth schedule.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said that TLP was placed in the first Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 as a proscribed organization for the purpose of the said Act. On the recommendations of the Home Department, Punjab, whereas, the provincial cabinet has considered the request of the organization in view of the assurance and commitment by the organization and is of the opinion that TLP would abide by the Constitution and laws of the country.

And therefore, keeping in view the larger national interest and long perspective to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future, the government of Punjab has proposed to the federal government to consider revoking proscription of TLP.

