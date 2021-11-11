Euro zone bond markets back on rate hike watch
LONDON: European bond markets on Thursday were again positioning for an early European Central Bank rate hike next year, a day after data showing the biggest annual rise in US consumer prices in 31 years boosted US rate hike bets.
After selling off sharply together with US Treasuries after Wednesday's US inflation numbers, euro zone bonds were calmer in early trade.
US markets were closed for a holiday.
Still, 10-year bond yields were around two basis points higher across the bloc , firmly above lows hit in the past week as central banks including the ECB talked down aggressive market pricing on rates. Italy's 10-year bond yield was up 3 bps at 0.96%, having jumped almost 10 bps on Wednesday.
Money-market pricing also reflected a swing back to investors positioning themselves for rate hikes coming sooner rather than later.
Eonia futures dated to the ECB's September 2022 meeting fully price in a 10 bps rate rise, having earlier this week positioned for a move in December next year.
US money markets now price a first Fed interest rate increase by July.
"Today's US market closure offers a faint hope of less volatile market conditions but we wouldn't hold our breath," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.
"If the ECB's dovish message seems to have landed on euro zone bonds, contributing to a 're-anchoring' of front-end rates of sorts, they are not immune to global developments."
Volatility in bond markets has picked up recently, as investors try to assess what a short-term jump in price pressures fuelled by factors such as supply bottlenecks mean for the longer-term outlook and central bank policy.
Edmund Shing, BNP Paribas Wealth Management CIO, said that even if inflation does come down, it is likely to remain higher for longer, posing a challenge for central banks.
"Over the last few years, it was very simple: You turn the tap on for liquidity, you never turn it off. Now the question is, do we turn it down a little bit or not?," he said.
A concerted push back by major central banks last week against aggressive market rate-hike bets helped push Germany's benchmark Bund yield to around -0.30% earlier this week, its lowest levels since September.
But Bund yields are rising again alongside a rise in market inflation expectations. Ten-year Bund yields were last trading at around -0.24%. They are up 34 bps this year and headed for their biggest annual rise since 2013.
"There are certainly questions about the duration of the bull market in bonds," said Shing. "People say 'equities have been doing so well for 10 years', well bonds have done well for 35 years. That's the bull market I'm worried about."
Engagement with Afghanistan must continue, Qureshi tells Troika Plus meeting
Euro zone bond markets back on rate hike watch
Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule
ADB to help resolve govt-IMF impasse?
Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan
Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule
More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar
Pakistan hope to launch women's PSL, says Ramiz Raja
NCOC approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines for children over 12 years
Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares
Not aware of agreement between govt-TLP, says Rashid
PM Imran likely to visit Dubai if Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
KASB Mod. / Nov 11
KASB Modaraba(KASBM)
|
2.98
▲ 0.57 (23.65%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 11
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
7.55
▲ 0.82 (12.18%)
|
A. Shah Ghazi / Nov 11
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
13.56
▲ 1.00 (7.96%)
|
Quetta Textile / Nov 11
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
7.13
▲ 0.51 (7.70%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 11
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
435.37
▲ 30.37 (7.50%)
|
Buxly / Nov 11
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
163.89
▲ 11.43 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 11
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
24.81
▲ 1.73 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 11
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
381.35
▲ 26.60 (7.50%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 11
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
273.29
▲ 19.06 (7.50%)
|
Suhail Jute / Nov 11
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
47.73
▲ 3.33 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.78
▲ -0.23 (-22.77%)
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 11
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.30
▲ -0.39 (-14.50%)
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
2.42
▲ -0.40 (-14.18%)
|
SME Leasing Ltd. / Nov 11
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
3.34
▲ -0.49 (-12.79%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 11
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
7.11
▲ -1.00 (-12.33%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Nov 11
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
9.00
▲ -0.90 (-9.09%)
|
Saudi Pak Leas. / Nov 11
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited(SPLC)
|
1.83
▲ -0.17 (-8.50%)
|
Redco Tex. / Nov 11
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
8.01
▲ -0.74 (-8.46%)
|
Popular Islamic Mod. / Nov 11
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
11.11
▲ -0.99 (-8.18%)
|
Bawany Air / Nov 11
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
11.70
▲ -0.99 (-7.80%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Ghani Global Hold. / Nov 11
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
30,210,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 11
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
19,661,000
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 11
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
13,963,000
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 11
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
12,886,500
▼ 0.00
|
Waves Singer / Nov 11
Waves Singer Pakistan Limited(WAVES)
|
12,191,000
▼ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Nov 11
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
11,226,000
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
9,706,000
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 11
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
8,170,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
7,894,000
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
7,564,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
Comments