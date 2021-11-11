Foreign tours: Details of gifts received by Qureshi presented in NA

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday presented in the National Assembly the details of gifts received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi from various foreign dignitaries.

To a question by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Syed Agha Rafiullah, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi informed the house that all the gifts were deposited in the Toshakhana upon receipt.

The details of the 43 items received by the foreign minister as gifts from various foreign dignitaries are; (1) Rolex wrist watch from government of Saudi Arabia, (2) Gold pen with gems from Government of Saudi Arabia, (3) Gold pair of cufflinks from Government of Saudi Arabia, (4) Tasbeeh with gems and gold chain from government of Saudi Arabia, (5) Gold ring from government of Saudi Arabia, (6) Turkish pot (decoration piece)from Turkish foreign minister, (7) One decoration piece from DG (SI) of Iran, (8) Oil painting with wooden frame and velvet box from Tajik prime minister, (9) Chinese wall hanging from Minister for International Dep of CPC, (10) One painting and one blue tea set from foreign minister of Uzbekistan, (11) Silk color stereo brocade painting from Chinese vice foreign minister, (12) Model deer (sculpture of three animals) from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, (13) One blue plate (10”) from Afghan foreign minister, (14) One blue bowl (8”) from Afghan president, (15) 15 pieces green Chinese tea set from Chinese foreign minister, (16) One Cartier Watch (gents) from Emir of Qatar, (17) Omani knife from General Sultan Bin Mohammad Al-Naamani, (18) Model of a boat from foreign minister of Oman, (19) Model of a boat from Nabat Agricultural and Contracting Company Kuwait, (20) Kuwaiti Bisht (dress) from chairman of Abu Shaibah Group of Companies, (21) Tea set (four pieces) from Kyrgyz foreign minister, (22) Complete set of Kuwaiti dress (seven pieces) from foreign minister of Kuwait, (23) One carpet (39”x60”) from Afghan president, (24) Flask (Surahi) tea set (eight pieces) from Saudi foreign minister, (25) Model of Holy Kaaba Tower Clock from Saudi foreign minister, (26) Set of tea pot and sugar pot (silver color) from deputy emir of Oman, (27) One ladies wrist watch “Patek Philippe” from Emir of Qatar, (28) One gents wrist watch Rolex-Oyster S” from Emir of Qatar, (29) Art designed rock masses (four pieces) from foreign minister of UAE, (30) Model of incense burner from Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, (31) One Hublot Classic Fusion Wrist Watch from Emir of Qatar, (32) Model of door of Holy Kaaba from Saudi foreign minister, (33) One sailing boat (Sanbuk) from foreign minister of Qatar, (34) One pen with cufflinks (Mont Blanc) from foreign minister of Qatar, (35) Carpet (4.5” x 6”) from Leader of Hezb-e-Islami, (36) Carpet (23” x 41”) from speaker of Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan, (37) Carpet (11.5” x 8.5”) from Afghan president, (38) Model of Iraq map, silver from Iraqi foreign minister, (39) A piece of lacquer miniature art from Russian foreign minister, (40) Al-Ta’if Rose Nakhb Al-Arouss (one box) from deputy prime minister/minister of defense [country’s name not mentioned], (41) Handmade scenery plate (one box) from foreign minister of Tajikistan, (42) Vase golden (one box) from minister of Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and (43) Mirror with silver symbol (one box) from president of National Assembly, Niger.

Through a December 18, 2018 “Office Memorandum” with regard to the procedure for acceptance and disposal of gifts received by government/public functionaries, circulated by Cabinet Division to secretary to the president, secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary to Senate Secretariat, Secretary to National Assembly Secretariat, Registrar Supreme Court, and chief secretaries of all the provinces, the Cabinet Division informed all the concerned that the responsibility rest with the individual recipient to report receipt of the gift(s) to Cabinet Division.

“All gifts received by the government/public functionaries irrespective of their prices, must be reported and deposited immediately in Toshakhana of the Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan. If it is found, on checking that an individual has not reported the receipt of a gift, appropriate action will be taken against him under the relevant rules,” according to the memorandum.

It stated that government/public functionaries, except those in BPS-1 to BPS-4 are prohibited from receiving cash awards offered by the visiting foreign dignitaries.

“Such gifts may be politely refused. In case, however, if it becomes impossible to refuse without causing offence to the visiting dignitary, the amount shall be immediately deposited in the government treasury and copy of treasury challan shall be provided to the Toshakhana Incharge, Cabinet Division,” it added.

It further informed that government/public functionaries, except the president and the head of the government, are prohibited from receiving gifts of any kind for their person or for members of their families from diplomats, consular and other foreign government representatives who are stationed in Pakistan or from any public organisation or private individual and firm within the country.

“However, if due to very exceptional reasons the gift cannot be declined, it shall invariably be deposited in the Toshakhana. These instructions do not apply to gifts and donations made to institutions,” it added.

It stated that Cabinet Division will get the value of the gifts assessed from government sector experts in the FBR, adding that the Cabinet Division will also get the value of gifts assessed by the private appraisers borne on its approved panel.

If the difference in value of gifts assessed by two categories of appraisers is less than 25percentthe high value will be accepted. However, if the difference in value is 25 percent or more, a Committee to be constituted by the Cabinet Secretary shall decide the final value. Private appraisers borne on the approved panel of the Cabinet Division will be paid two percent of the evaluation cost of each gift or Rs2,000, whichever is less, it added.

The monetary limits up to which the gifts can be retained by the recipients are as follows: (i) Gifts up to a value of Rs30,000 may be retained free of cost by the recipient. Gifts valued above Rs30,000 may be allowed to be retained by the recipient on payment of 50 percent of the value exceeding the basic exemption of Rs30,000. This exemption shall however not be available in case of antiques and gifts of intrinsic historical value. All such gifts shall he properly catalogued and displayed at the prominent buildings owned by the government. Different gift articles given by a single dignitary to a functionary at one occasion will be treated as single gift for the purpose of valuation, it added.

It further stated that the recipient should collect the gifts after payment of retention price within four months, failing which, it will become the property of the Toshakhana and will be disposed of as per Toshakhana Rules. The head of account of Toshakhana in which the amounts are to be deposited is “1,300,000 - Others (NES) Misc Receipt of Darbar Presents (Central),” it added.

Gifts deposited in the Toshakhana which are fit for display, shall he properly catalogued and then displayed in the prominent buildings/institutions owned by Government or in the official residences of the Head of the State or the head of the Government. Such articles shall be properly entered in the Toshakhana register and in the stock registers of the respective offices/institutions, it added.

It added that an annual physical verification shall be carried out in respect of such articles by an authorized officer of the Cabinet Division in the first quarter of each calendar year.

Gifts which are not fit to be retained or displayed shall be disposed of periodical sales to be arranged by the Cabinet Division, it stated, adding that these sales shall be held once or twice a year.

It added that the list of gifts to be sold shall be circulated to all Federal Government officers and officers of the Armed Forces. The articles not purchased in two consecutive auctions by the Government servants should be disposed of to the public through sealed bids, it added.

Antique items and vehicles shall not be allowed to be purchased by the recipients, it stated, adding that antiques shall be placed in the museums or displayed in official building owned by the Government. Vehicles shall be given to the Central Pool of Cars of the Cabinet Division.

Gifts, other than those in the nature of antiques or of intrinsic historical value given to but not retained by the President, the Head of the Government and the Governors, will be sold. The gifts in the nature of antiques or of intrinsic historical value shall be put on display.

The procedure shall apply to the President/Head of the Government and their family members, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Governors of the Provinces, Members of the Federal Cabinet, Attorney General for Pakistan, Ministers of State, Deputy Chairman Senate, Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Dignitaries holding ministerial status, Members of Provincial Cabinets, Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justice/Judges of the High Courts, Parliamentarians and other elected representatives, all Government servants (Civil and Military) as well as employees of the Government controlled corporations, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies and their spouse/dependents, members of the provincial governments, other members of public visiting abroad as members of official delegation, it added.

