ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NRTC enquires its sole supplier about tax evasion worth Rs55.9m

LAHORE: The National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has enquired its sole supplier for ...
Hamid Waleed 11 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has enquired its sole supplier for misdeclaring description and classification of imported aluminum sheets to evade duty and taxes worth Rs55.9 million.

Sidra Feroz, Project Manager License Plates of the Corporation, told Business Recorder on telephone that the Managing Director of the Corporation, who has returned from abroad, had held a meeting on Wednesday where the IT COMM (Pvt) Ltd, the sole supplier of the Corporation, was called to explain his position.

It may be noted that Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (ETND) Punjab had awarded a contract for the supply and provisioning of ISO7591 Certified license number plates to NRTC on 29th October 2020 on Government to Government (G2G) basis while excluding private parties. A letter of the department had further allowed NRTC to import directly or through a third party for ISO 7591 Certified number plates.

Sidra said Faisal Rao, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) IT COMM, was summoned in the meeting to know about the status of the shipment being seized by the Customs Karachi on account of duty and tax evasion. She said it has never been happened in the 45 years of the Corporation and the present incident has put its reputation at stake.

The top priority of the management is to ensure timely supply of number plates to the Excise department of the Punjab government, she said. “The management would ponder over further continuity with the supplier from next quarter onwards.”

When pointed out that Faisal Rao was a convict of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and he, along with other four top officials of Lahore Parking Company, had made a plea bargain of Rs80 million in a corruption case back in 2018, she said a complete security clearance was obtained besides invoking 25 steps to get registered with the procurement department of the Corporation.

Marketing Manager NRTC Amir Shah, when contacted, said the Corporation has nothing to do with tax evasion by the IT COMM as we have a contract of Free On Board (FOB) and a timely delivery of shipment. “NRTC has signed a contract for the shipment of material and it is responsible for any wrongdoing by the supplier,” he stressed.

He said the Corporation has authorized EHA Hoffman for the supply of imported aluminum sheets and rest of the story is in between them and IT COMM. However, he disconnected his cell phone when pointed out that a letter dated 12.10.2021 has mentioned that NRTC has placed purchase order to M/s IT COMM Pvt. Ltd dated 15th January 2021 for the supply and provisioning of ISO 7591 Certified license plates and it should be allowed to import directly or through third party. Repeated follow up calls stood unattended.

Similarly, Faisal Rao did not respond repeated calls made by this scribe to get his viewpoint. The excise department Punjab sources, requesting anonymity, said the department was facing a backlog of 2.5 million number plates and NRTC will provide against Rs1150 per piece. They said the Sindh Excise is also in the process of awarding a contract to the Corporation on G2G basis. The Punjab government has amended Rule 59 of PPRA Rules, removing the limit of procure a maximum of one million plates from one manufacturer.

Meanwhile, some independent circles have raised eyebrows over import of aluminum sheets for number plates of vehicles, saying that why precious foreign exchange is being spent on a petty job of manufacturing number plates. Also, they have pointed out that a G2G contract could be awarded only in case NRTC possesses in-house expertise of the same.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB NRTC tax evasion Sidra Feroz Faisal Rao

Comments

Comments are closed.

NRTC enquires its sole supplier about tax evasion worth Rs55.9m

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories