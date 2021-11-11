ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
PARC employees: IHC seeks report about reinstatement

APP 11 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) on a petition challenging reinstatement of employees’ services on instructions of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed against the restoration of employeesThe chief justice remarked that without legislations, the Parliament could not pass an order against the court’s verdict. Justice Minallah observed that the PARC was unable to pay even the pensions to retired employees but it had restored the terminated staff.

What the PARC had written in joining orders of employees, the bench asked. The PARC’s lawyer adopted the stance that his department had no authority to restore the employees against the judgments of this court.

Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah PAC

