ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
KSE-100 changes direction, gains 230 points

  • PSX's benchmark index ends at 46,630
BR Web Desk 10 Nov 2021

The benchmark KSE-100 Index ended its losing streak with a gain of 230 points on Wednesday, but amid lower volume and value of shares traded.

The market opened on a positive note and maintained the run throughout the session with minor profit-taking. Interest was seen in the cement, technology, and auto sectors.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled with a gain of 229.97 points or 0.50% to finish at 46,629.88 points.

Positive sentiment was developed amid reports that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to provide Pakistan fresh assistance for various development projects, particularly, in the sectors of urban services, disaster risk reduction and policy-based programmes in the next five years.

On the economic front, the government closed the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year (July-September 2021) with a budget deficit of 0.8% or in absolute terms Rs438 billion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the Finance Ministry.

On the corporate front, Service Fabrics Limited on Wednesday said that it considers the placement of its shares in the defaulter's segment by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as a "unilateral" interpretation of PSX's regulations.

Amid IMF uncertainty, KSE-100 suffers 715-point fall

Meanwhile, volume on the all-share index decreased significantly to 320.33 million on Wednesday from 434.69 million on Tuesday. The value of the shares trade also declined, amounting to Rs10.65 billion from Rs14.27 billion on Monday.

First National Equities was the volume leader with 39.04 million shares, followed by Service Fabrics with 30.49 million shares, and Ghani Global Holdings with 23.78 million shares.

Shares of 340 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 183 registered an increase, 134 recorded a fall, while 23 remained unchanged.

