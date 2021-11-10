ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
Pakistan to host Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday

BR Web Desk 10 Nov 2021

Pakistan will host special representatives and envoys for Afghanistan from China, Russia, and the United States in the Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad on 11 November 2021, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting will be inaugurated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The FO said that Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism on the situation in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's economic turmoil becoming catastrophic: Fawad

"Pakistan hopes that deliberations of the Troika Plus meeting would contribute to the ongoing efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan," the statement added.

The meeting coincides with the first visit of Afghanistan acting foreign minister of the Taliban interim government Amir Khan Muttaqi to Pakistan.

Muttaqi is visiting Pakistan from November 10 to 12 to hold discussions on bilateral trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, and other issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan is also looking to hold a meeting of foreign ministers, representing members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Islamabad next month where an appeal would be made to the Muslim Ummah to come together and help the people of Afghanistan.

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan has also been pushing to convince the world to diplomatically engage with the Taliban after they seized control of Kabul on August 15. However, the international community is still skeptical about the group, especially on issues of terrorism emanating from the war-torn country and the Taliban's promises to respect human rights.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry warned that Afghanistan’s economic turmoil was becoming catastrophic and the world should not ignore it.

