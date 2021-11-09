ANL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.67%)
Pakistan

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

  • Spokesman of the foreign ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi says delegation will discuss bilateral ties between the two countries
BR Web Desk 09 Nov 2021

Afghanistan has said that its Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi will be visiting Pakistan on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the spokesman of the foreign ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi announced that a senior delegation led by the FM will discuss bilateral ties between the two countries as well as the economy, transit, refugees and expanding facilities for the movement of people.

It will be the first visit of an Afghan minister to Pakistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

Last month, during his visit to Kabul, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that a Taliban delegation will visit Islamabad in the next few days. Speaking to the media, Qureshi said that he had a detailed and result-oriented discussion with the Taliban leadership.

Qureshi holds 'result-oriented' talks during visit to Kabul

Almost all members of the Afghanistan cabinet were present, and the two sides talked about a wide array of bilateral issues, including steps to increase trade and regional connectivity, the FM said.

"Hopefully, their [Taliban government] delegation will come to Islamabad in the next few days so that we can take these talks forwards and settle matters," he said.

