Sri Lankan shares rebound on financials, industrials

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

Sri Lankan shares snapped two straight sessions of losses on Wednesday, boosted by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 1.55% to end at 10,522.6 points.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC Development Finance rose 7.3% and 4.6%, respectively, to be the biggest boosts to the index.

The equity market's turnover was 5.72 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 364.0 million shares, from 673.1 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares drop over 2% as financials, industrials weigh

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth about 59.3 million rupees, as per exchange data.

In the last 24 hours, the island-nation has reported 718 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 546,653 with the death toll at 13,892, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 62.34% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

