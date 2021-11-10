ANL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASC 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.27%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.79%)
FFL 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
FNEL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.7%)
GGGL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
GGL 33.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.14%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 114.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
PACE 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PAEL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.41%)
PIBTL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PTC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.31%)
TELE 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.64%)
TRG 132.18 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.63%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
WTL 2.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,840 Increased By ▲ 36.44 (0.76%)
BR30 21,299 Increased By ▲ 140.84 (0.67%)
KSE100 46,583 Increased By ▲ 183.55 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,086 Increased By ▲ 102.65 (0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021
Markets

Most Gulf bourses firm in early trade; Dubai falls

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

Most Gulf stock markets firmed in early trade on Wednesday amid rising oil prices, although the Dubai index was dragged down by bluechips.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.4% and Saudi National Bank , the kingdom's largest lender, gaining 0.8%.

Saudi Arabia sold $3.25 billion in dual-tranche bonds on Tuesday, comprising a sukuk tranche and a conventional portion in its third international bond sale of the year, a term sheet viewed by Reuters showed.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.7% gain in telecoms firm Etisalat.

Among other gainers, ADNOC Drilling advanced 2.2%. The unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which went public last month, posted a rise of almost 50% in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by new rigs and reactivation of others this year, in addition to an increase in oilfield services.

Dubai's main share index inched 0.3% lower, hit by a 1.1% fall in Emirates NBD Bank and a 0.4% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Union Properties tumbled 7.4%, after media reports said its chairman Khalifa Al Hammadi had been detained amid investigation.

Separately, Dubai's Emirates airline got a further 2.5 billion dirhams ($681 million) in state support in the first half of the year, the airline said on Wednesday, as it announced first half losses had halved.

The Qatari index added 0.1%, with Commercial Bank rising 0.8%.

Qatar's government budget recorded a surplus of 0.9 billion riyals ($247.25 million) in the third quarter, boosting the nine-month surplus in 2021 to 4.9 billion riyals, as higher energy prices increased the Gulf nation's revenue.

Gulf stockmarkets

