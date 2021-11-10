Kamal seeks amnesty for youths of Karachi, Balochistan

Karachi: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that in the best interest of the country, the state of Pakistan should also forgive the youth of Karachi and Balochistan, and must recover all the missing persons.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the office bearers of District Korangi and District South at Pakistan House.

During the last five years, PSP has proved that the youths of Karachi are not a tool of RAW, and when they are given the chance and option to lead a patriotic and peaceful life, they have not even pelted stone once. If the state is like a mother, then it should treat all those who extend their hand for peace equally in the best interest of the country, he said.

When those who beheaded our soldiers and played football with their heads, and those involved in catastrophic incident of APS Peshawar can be forgiven, then the youth of Karachi and Balochistan should also be forgiven, he said.

Let the state recover all the missing persons. We had taken guarantees of the youth, earlier. We are ready to take guarantee even today that no one who has been forgiven will ever stand against the state. Elderly parents, siblings, wives and children of missing persons and captives are devastated and are running from pillar to post for their loved ones. Like other nationalities, the wounds of Muhajirs and Balochs need to be healed, he said. We are determined to work even harder for the development of the country as we have worked day and night for the development of the economic hub of the country, Karachi.

The nation has done all the experiments and now they have no other option but PSP, which is offering a solution to all the problems of Pakistan, he said. Syed Mustafa Kamal further said that from March 3, 2016 till today, we did not take a U-turn, because we have the courage, character and credibility to speak and stand by the truth even on the face of death. If the people give us a chance, their hopes will be fulfilled, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021