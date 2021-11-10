ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TTP asks fighters to observe one-month ceasefire

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government announced that a “complete” ceasefire has been agreed in the ongoing talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the militant group Tuesday asked its fighters to observe a one-month ceasefire from November 9 to December 9, 2021 as result of the ongoing dialogue.

Through a letter signed addressed to all responsible, commanders and fighters, the banned TTP chief, Noor Wali Mehsud alias Mufti Abu Mansoor Asim, instructed them to observe one-month ceasefire effecting from November 9 to December 9, 2021.

“It is to inform all the responsible that the process of talks has been started with the government of Pakistan and to extend the process further, the parties have agreed on a one-month ceasefire…therefore, all the fighters associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan to refrain from any action during the said period,” according to the letter under signed by the proscribed TTP chief.

The development comes a day after Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, through a video statement, confirmed that dialogue with the banned TTP is under way under the Constitution of Pakistan and a complete ceasefire has been agreed that would be extended upon further progress.

“A complete ceasefire has been agreed as per the agreement. Keeping in view the progress, the ceasefire will be extended,” the minister said, adding that no government can undertake any negotiations beyond the limits of the Constitution and the law.

He said sovereignty of the state, security, peace in the affected areas, and social and economic stability will be kept in view during the talks.

He said that the affected people of these areas will never be ignored and the locals will be taken into confidence about the talks.

The minister also stated that the Taliban government had played a key role in the ongoing talks with the proscribed TTP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

TTP militant group Mufti Abu Mansoor Asim Noor Wali Mehsud one month ceasefire

Comments

Comments are closed.

TTP asks fighters to observe one-month ceasefire

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories