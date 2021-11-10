TTP asks fighters to observe one-month ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government announced that a “complete” ceasefire has been agreed in the ongoing talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the militant group Tuesday asked its fighters to observe a one-month ceasefire from November 9 to December 9, 2021 as result of the ongoing dialogue.

Through a letter signed addressed to all responsible, commanders and fighters, the banned TTP chief, Noor Wali Mehsud alias Mufti Abu Mansoor Asim, instructed them to observe one-month ceasefire effecting from November 9 to December 9, 2021.

“It is to inform all the responsible that the process of talks has been started with the government of Pakistan and to extend the process further, the parties have agreed on a one-month ceasefire…therefore, all the fighters associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan to refrain from any action during the said period,” according to the letter under signed by the proscribed TTP chief.

The development comes a day after Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, through a video statement, confirmed that dialogue with the banned TTP is under way under the Constitution of Pakistan and a complete ceasefire has been agreed that would be extended upon further progress.

“A complete ceasefire has been agreed as per the agreement. Keeping in view the progress, the ceasefire will be extended,” the minister said, adding that no government can undertake any negotiations beyond the limits of the Constitution and the law.

He said sovereignty of the state, security, peace in the affected areas, and social and economic stability will be kept in view during the talks.

He said that the affected people of these areas will never be ignored and the locals will be taken into confidence about the talks.

The minister also stated that the Taliban government had played a key role in the ongoing talks with the proscribed TTP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021