Pakistan

UoW holds first international conference

Press Release 10 Nov 2021

WAH CANTT: University of Wah, Department of English organized its 1st International Conference on Recent Advances in English Language, Literature and Linguistics.

The conference stimulated creativity by discussing different theoretical frameworks in relation to current trends and threads. The areas such as language, gender and society, multimodality, trauma studies, post-colonial studies, gender studies, environmental studies and aspects of applied linguistics were highlighted.

University of Wah which is a research-intensive institution endeavors to remain committed to quality education. The conference will open up new vistas of knowledge so as to benefit the students on theoretical and practical aspects of English language, linguistics and literature.

Literary delegates from University of Lahore and University of Faisalabad also attended the conference, besides key note speakers from USA, Canada, Malaysia, Italy, Iran, Australia, KSA, Turkmenistan and Oman.

The conference ended with a dedicated note of accomplishment and proved to be thought-provoking and delightful three-day experience of scholarly debates, discourses and interactions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

