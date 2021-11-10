ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Meesha’s plea for permanent exemption dismissed

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

LAHORE: A trial court dismissed an appeal of Meesha Shafi for permanent exemption from personal appearance in suit against her filed by singer Ali Zafar.

The court observed that Meesha should appear before the court as she neither submitted the list of her witnesses nor the court could frame charges due to her continue absence from the court. The court while dismissing the petition observed that first she should appear before the court instead of seeking permanent exemption from the trial. The Lahore High Court had directed the trial court to conclude the suit within three months. In April, last year, Shafi on Twitter alleged that fellow musician and actor Ali Zafar had harassed her sexually on multiple occasions. Following the allegations, Zafar had filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

