Markets

Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 10 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (November 9, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 08-11-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        16,000        180        16,180        16,080       +100/-
Equivalent
40 kgs           17,147        193        17,340        17,233       +107/-
===========================================================================

