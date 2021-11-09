Moral decline of a nation brings about economic downfall: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the moral decline of people brings about the economic downfall of a nation.

While addressing the passing out ceremony of the 44th special training program of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) in Islamabad, the premier said that the collective morality of the country has declined.

“Moral decline is one of the major causes of our economic degradation as it helped flourish corrupt elements in the country,” Khan said.

“In the 80s, our economy was better than [that of] India and Bangladesh, but slowly they left us behind. And it happened because our moralities waned, and this decline started from the elites of our society.”

The prime minister regretted that people in Pakistan do not consider corruption and theft as "evil."

The premier urged government servants to uphold morality while discharging official duties.

“The teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be our role model and we can rise as a nation by following the guiding principles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

He urged the participants of PAS to always choose the righteous path, and not the path of destruction.

“In your life, you will always have to choose between two paths. There will be a tougher path, which appears difficult, and the other will be the shortcut, which everyone else will opt for,” he said.