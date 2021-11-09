ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Moral decline of a nation brings about economic downfall: PM Imran

BR Web Desk 09 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the moral decline of people brings about the economic downfall of a nation.

While addressing the passing out ceremony of the 44th special training program of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) in Islamabad, the premier said that the collective morality of the country has declined.

“Moral decline is one of the major causes of our economic degradation as it helped flourish corrupt elements in the country,” Khan said.

“In the 80s, our economy was better than [that of] India and Bangladesh, but slowly they left us behind. And it happened because our moralities waned, and this decline started from the elites of our society.”

The prime minister regretted that people in Pakistan do not consider corruption and theft as "evil."

OIC envoy calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

The premier urged government servants to uphold morality while discharging official duties.

“The teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be our role model and we can rise as a nation by following the guiding principles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

He urged the participants of PAS to always choose the righteous path, and not the path of destruction.

“In your life, you will always have to choose between two paths. There will be a tougher path, which appears difficult, and the other will be the shortcut, which everyone else will opt for,” he said.

PMImran Khan Pakistan Administrative Service

Comments

1000 characters

Moral decline of a nation brings about economic downfall: PM Imran

Amid IMF uncertainty, KSE-100 suffers 715-point fall

Afghanistan's economic turmoil becoming catastrophic: Fawad

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Fall continues: Pakistan's rupee weakens sharply against US dollar

Startup rush: Pakistan fintech Savyour raises $3.3mn in seed round

The man who 'offended' Shoaib Akhtar: Babar Azam ready to scale new heights

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade

Some players may be ‘uncomfortable’ touring Pakistan: Tim Paine

England to play 2 additional T20Is in Pakistan next year

Read more stories