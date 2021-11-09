ANL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.13%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.51%)
ASL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.13%)
FFBL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
FFL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.45%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.03%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.82%)
NETSOL 114.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.93 (-3.31%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.5%)
PAEL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.87%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.11%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.46%)
TELE 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.91%)
TRG 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-3.33%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-6.06%)
WTL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,811 Decreased By ▼ -117.59 (-2.39%)
BR30 21,146 Decreased By ▼ -806.39 (-3.67%)
KSE100 46,454 Decreased By ▼ -660.86 (-1.4%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By ▼ -258.94 (-1.42%)
JGBs follow recovery in US yields from one-month lows

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Tuesday, joining US Treasury yields in climbing off one-month lows.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.060%, after dipping as low as 0.050% on Monday for the first time since Oct. 5.

That's after equivalent maturity Treasury yields recovered overnight from the low hit Friday at 1.436%, a level not seen since late September, on strong monthly payrolls report. The yield was last around 1.48%.

There's a sense that price action in US Treasuries was overdone at the end of last week, and yen bonds also rose substantially to yesterday, so to see some selling off is natural," said Makoto Suzuki, senior bonds strategist at Okasan Securities.

The five-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%, while the 20-year yield gained 1.5 basis points to 0.460%.

The 30-year JGB yield added 0.5 basis point to 0.680%. An auction of 900 billion yen ($8 billion) of the securities went smoothly, with gauges of demand improving from the previous sale.

Two-year notes were untraded, and last yielded minus 0.120%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.87, with a trading volume of 25,072 lots.

