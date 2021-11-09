ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
STZA Chairman meets PM

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Chairman, Amer Ahmed Hashmi, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, here on Monday.

The chairman briefed the prime minister on the progress of STZA vis-à-vis Islamabad Techno polis, interest of national and international companies in investing in Pakistan, and signing of MoUs in Expo 2020, Dubai.

The prime minister was briefed on the investment pipeline developed through Expo 2020, Dubai as well as during the Pakistan Tech Summit: Istanbul.

As a result of the efforts of the STZA, several anchor tenants, the SMEs and startups, as well as universities and venture capital fund managers have planned to enter into the zones.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the progress of STZA and expressed his desire for rollout of technology zones in all the provinces, and in all major cities across Pakistan.

