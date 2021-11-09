German Consulate, Goethe-Institut organise live fusion concert

KARACHI: As part of celebrations 60-year of cultural relations between Pakistan and Germany, the German Consulate General Karachi in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut Pakistan organised a live fusion concert with Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan (sitar) and his German friends Janosch Pangritz (drums) and Patrycjuz Bauman (keyboard) here on Sunday evening.

It was the first live event of the season held in the garden of consulate. The German Consul General, Holger Ziegeler and, Director of the Goethe-Institute Pakistan Ms Simone Lenz welcomed the musicians and audiences, and spoke to the event. While talking to media, German CG said that Pakistan and Germany have been enjoying good bilateral diplomatic ties for the last 70 years and cultural relations for the last 60 years, and this Fusion Concert with Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan and his German friends is part of the celebration of our decades’ long diplomatic and cultural ties. He said both the countries are commemorating 60 years of cultural cooperation Tuesday, 9 November 2021, which is also the birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said Allama Iqbal was an early bridge for the cultural connection between Germany and Pakistan.

