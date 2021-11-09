Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
09 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 8, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
408,238,460 216,371,675 14,284,760,106 7,365,917,765
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,357,443,194 (1,421,667,633) (64,224,438)
Local Individuals 11,937,839,028 (11,563,648,977) 374,190,050
Local Corporates 4,486,607,477 (4,796,573,089) (309,965,612)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.