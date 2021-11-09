KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 8, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 408,238,460 216,371,675 14,284,760,106 7,365,917,765 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,357,443,194 (1,421,667,633) (64,224,438) Local Individuals 11,937,839,028 (11,563,648,977) 374,190,050 Local Corporates 4,486,607,477 (4,796,573,089) (309,965,612) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021