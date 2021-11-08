Sri Lankan shares snap run of wins as financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares snapped three straight sessions of gains to end lower on Monday, hit by losses among financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.1% to end at 10,621.4 points. The index earlier hit a fresh record high of 10,728.46 points.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and John Keells Holdings fell 16.1% and 1%, respectively, to be the biggest drags on the index.

The country's central bank on Monday said the tourism sector was expected to see a recovery going ahead.

The central bank added that it had been able to purchase a reasonable quantum of forex from the market so far this year, and had approved concessions for COVID-19 affected borrowers.

The equity market's turnover was 8.27 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end at record high as financials gain

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 375.3 million shares, from 212 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 112.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

In the last 24 hours, the island-nation has reported 626 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 545,256 with the death toll now at 13,856, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 62.28% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.