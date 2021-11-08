ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares snap run of wins as financials weigh

Reuters Updated 08 Nov 2021

Sri Lankan shares snapped three straight sessions of gains to end lower on Monday, hit by losses among financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.1% to end at 10,621.4 points. The index earlier hit a fresh record high of 10,728.46 points.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and John Keells Holdings fell 16.1% and 1%, respectively, to be the biggest drags on the index.

The country's central bank on Monday said the tourism sector was expected to see a recovery going ahead.

The central bank added that it had been able to purchase a reasonable quantum of forex from the market so far this year, and had approved concessions for COVID-19 affected borrowers.

The equity market's turnover was 8.27 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end at record high as financials gain

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 375.3 million shares, from 212 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 112.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

In the last 24 hours, the island-nation has reported 626 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 545,256 with the death toll now at 13,856, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 62.28% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares snap run of wins as financials weigh

Top military brass briefs lawmakers on national security issues

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

PM directs to bring entire sugar stock for sale in market

Back to old ways: Pakistan's rupee falls against US dollar

JI moves SC seeking probe against those named in Pandora Papers

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

WHO, UNICEF launch Afghan polio vaccine campaign with Taliban backing

Cricket legend Kapil Dev says India stars put IPL before country

SHC restrains assignee from taking control of Mohatta Palace

Seven moments from seventh edition of T20 World Cup

Read more stories