Sri Lankan shares end at record high as financials gain

Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday closed at a record high for the second straight session, boosted by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.37% higher at 10,412.02 points, after hitting a record high of 10,518.35 earlier in the day.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, jumping 18.6% and 4.1%, respectively

The equity market's turnover was 6.11 billion rupees ($30.55 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 188.3 million shares, from the 117.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares climb record peaks on financials boost

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 75.8 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The Sri Lankan stock market will be closed for a holiday on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the island-nation has reported 542,212 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,770 deaths, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 61.09% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.