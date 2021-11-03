ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Sri Lankan shares end at record high as financials gain

Reuters Updated 03 Nov 2021

Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday closed at a record high for the second straight session, boosted by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.37% higher at 10,412.02 points, after hitting a record high of 10,518.35 earlier in the day.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, jumping 18.6% and 4.1%, respectively

The equity market's turnover was 6.11 billion rupees ($30.55 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 188.3 million shares, from the 117.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares climb record peaks on financials boost

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 75.8 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The Sri Lankan stock market will be closed for a holiday on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the island-nation has reported 542,212 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,770 deaths, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 61.09% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index

