ANL 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.3%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.19%)
GGL 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
KEL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
NETSOL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.98%)
PACE 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
PAEL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
POWER 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
SNGP 42.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.2%)
TELE 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.66%)
TRG 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.45%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
WTL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)
BR30 22,265 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,384 Increased By ▲ 87.82 (0.19%)
KSE30 18,354 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai stocks edge up as China exports data supports

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks edged higher on Monday, with tourism and new energy shares leading the gains, as investors latched on to data out over the weekend that showed China's exports beat forecasts in October to deliver a record trade surplus.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1% at 3,495.04 points, while the CSI300 index dipped 0.1% to 4,840.14 points at the end of the morning session.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.6% to 24,728.63 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5% to 8,774.76.

Shanghai shares fall as coal miners drop amid measures to rein in coal prices

** China's export growth slowed in October but beat forecasts, helped by booming global demand ahead of winter holiday seasons, an easing power crunch and an improvement in supply chains that had been badly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

** "The strong exports help to mitigate the weakening domestic economy, but we think it is unlikely to revert the trend. We continue to expect GDP growth to slow in Q4," Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management said.

** Tourism stocks surged more than 5% after Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 cut by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease.

** The development in anti-viral drugs is one of the factors that Beijing might consider to end its zero-COVID strategy, analysts said, which would boost tourism.

** The new energy sub-index, the new energy vehicles sub-index and the environmental governance sub-index rose between 2.4% and 3.3%.

** China has a "long way to go" on environmental protection, its State Council acknowledged on Sunday.

** State Council said it would be tough to tackle pollution and ensure that carbon emissions peaked in 2030 and carbon-neutrality would be achieved by 2060.

** Heavy losses among tech giants and healthcare stocks weighed in the Hang Seng Index.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.4% while the healthcare sub-index lost 3.6%.

** Cansino Biologics Inc, one of China's COVID-19 vaccine makers, slumped more than 15% on Pfizer's advancement in coronavirus medicine.

Shanghai stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai stocks edge up as China exports data supports

Pakistan-Iran trade likely to increase to $5bn in next 5 yrs

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of PPP MPA

Pakistan Media University plan put on the back burner

OIC to continue supporting Kashmiris: special envoy

Read more stories