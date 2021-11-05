ANL 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.57%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FNEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.04%)
GGGL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.83%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.05%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.82%)
NETSOL 130.48 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.55%)
PAEL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
POWER 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
PRL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
PTC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.17%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.4%)
TELE 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.15%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.61%)
WTL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.79%)
BR100 4,958 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,348 Increased By ▲ 79.38 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,440 Increased By ▲ 220.42 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,396 Increased By ▲ 48.33 (0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai shares fall as coal miners drop amid measures to rein in coal prices

Reuters 05 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: Shanghai shares slipped on Friday, dragged by coal miners amid China's intensive measures to rein in coal prices and boost production, while property firms dropped after a developer said its unit had missed a payment on a wealth management product.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,518.57, while the CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 4,877.45 by the end of the morning session.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1% to 24,985.05. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8% to 8,883.04.

** Coal miners fell 3%, as China's state planner published seven statements in the past two days showing recent coal production and its efforts in reining in prices.

** It said China's daily coal output is close to a record high this year amid a raft of measures.

** Real estate firms lost 2%, as concerns about a liquidity crisis in the property sector grew after developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said its finance unit had missed a payment on a wealth management product.

** The media sub-index gained 3.4%, boosted by shares related to "metaverse" - a shared virtual environment that Facebook bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.

** With Facebook changing its name to Meta and other tech giants exploring business in metaverse, Huaan Securities expects gaming stocks would benefit.

** Banking and financial services company HSBC Holdings and tech giants weighed on the Hong Kong market.

** Hong Kong shares of HSBC slumped 5.2%, the biggest percentage decliner on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

** The heavyweight dragged the benchmark index down 100 points after the Bank of England decided to keep interest rates unchanged. Financials and banking stocks tend to benefit from higher interest rates.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 0.8%, with constituents Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings down more than 2% each.

Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index Shanghai shares

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai shares fall as coal miners drop amid measures to rein in coal prices

Petroleum products’ import on deferred payment: Pakistan gets Murabaha facility

OPEC+ rebuffs speedier oil output calls

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

Nawaz Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA Jam Awais surrenders to police

PM ‘explains’ why he doesn’t shake hands with Shehbaz

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories