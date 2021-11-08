ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Electoral reforms: Alvi backs govt's joint sitting decision

Recorder Report 08 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has advised the opposition to wait for general elections instead of staging protest against the government, which is undaunted by the opposition long or short march.

Talking to media at an art and culture exhibition, here Sunday, he said the opposition is day dreaming to send the government packing, adding that opposition parties and Maulana Fazalur Rehman had staged protest against the government in the past, but the government was still intact. "It was the democratic and constitutional right of the PTI Government to complete its term and the opposition parties should respect the people's mandate," he said.

He further said that the government's decision to call the joint session of the Parliament on the issue of electoral reforms is justifiable, adding that the opposition should also support the government in electoral reforms for making electoral process transparent in future. He urged the opposition not to create hurdles in Overseas Pakistanis' right to vote, adding that democracy will be strengthened in the country by giving them right to vote.

Earlier, while addressing a ceremony in honor of Turkish actors Turgut Alp, Bamsi Bey and Sulejan Khatoon, the governor said bilateral ties and friendship between Pakistan and Turkey is exemplary and Pakistan is safe country for the tourists.

Emphasizing the need of unity of the Muslims, he said, unless the Muslims are united, it is not possible to end the atrocities against the Kashmiris and the Palestinians. He appreciated Tayyup Erodagan and Turkish people for raising voice for Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

