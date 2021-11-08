ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Nov 08, 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai: Inaugural week of #PunjabEase opens at Pakistan Pavilion

Press Release 08 Nov 2021

DUBAI: The first week of November kicked off the #PunjabEase campaign for the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as the province goes global to attract investors and international business collaborators.

The inaugural week of Punjab's show has already attracted a high number of visitors, with the pavilion seeing more than 35,000 visitors in the first 5 days alone. Visitors and potential investors had the opportunity to attend seminars, panel talks and project displays by 18 different departments and industries of Punjab. For the month of November, various departments of the Punjab Government are hosting a range of seminars and showcasing presentations, documentaries and exciting augmented reality immersion which will allow visitors to experience the colours of Punjab.

The first week has focused on housing, construction and urban development as Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Central Business District Development Authority (CBDDA) presented projects and investment opportunities for urban development, construction and the housing sector. The two departments presented a series of seminars on cross-disciplinary approaches to development, with seminars focused on eco-cities and tech-cities. Bank of Punjab also hosted a seminar at the Pakistan Pavilion focusing on their Roshan Digital Account and Ease of Access for expats.

Special seminars were also conducted to highlight Punjab Government's efforts to increase the ease of business to connect the region to global markets and potential investors.

The #PunjabEase Going Global theme also incorporated the colours and sounds of Punjab to allow visitors to indulge in the rich culture of 'the land of five rivers'. The central courtyard of the pavilion hosted cultural performances from Punjab, including Dhol performances, traditional bhangra dance, traditional Punjabi songs, and Punjabi thappa performance.

The heightened attention attracted by the country's show at the Expo was only exacerbated as Pakistani celebrities, actors and influencers visited the pavilion. Actor and Musician Ahmed Ali Butt visited the Pakistan Pavilion along with actress Parisheh James, fashion industry veteran Frieha Altaf, and one of Pakistan's leading fashion designer Sania Maskatiya.

The pavilion also saw new-age social media influencers such as travel & lifestyle blogger Umair Mirza [better known by his Instagram handle Umairica] along with celebrity photographer Faisal Farooqui.

The event comes in the midst of a wave of hype for Pakistan's show at the mega international Expo, where the unique contemporary design of the pavilion already attracted a growing wave of interest and attention towards the Pakistan Pavilion.

The Pakistan Pavilion is serving as a catalyst for connecting minds from around the world and inspiring participants to mobilise around shared challenges, during a World Expo of unprecedented global scope.

PunjabEase led by PBIT at the Pakistan Pavilion in showcasing the history, natural beauty, multiculturalism, hospitality, contemporary entertainment and emerging modernity of the province via a series of seminars, concerts, art installations and performances.

For the remainder of the week, the focus on urban development and construction sector will continue with alluring cultural performances to pave the way for tourism and cultural department's seminars and projects for the second week of the month.

