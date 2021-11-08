ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
'Evisceration': Knives out for Man Utd's Solskjaer after sobering derby loss

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

LONDON: Manchester City's clinical 2-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United dominated the airwaves and British newspapers as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came under more scrutiny following the one-sided contest that many described as an "evisceration".

City cruised to victory over struggling United in Saturday's derby at Old Trafford, as Solskjaer's side lost at home for the fourth time this season and the second time in succession, after a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool.

The result left fifth-placed United nine points off league leaders Chelsea and in danger of falling further down the standings after Sunday's games.

The Times described the defeat as "a 90-minutes evisceration of one football club and its floundering leadership", adding that City were "playing a different game, from a different planet" on a grey and rainy day in Manchester.

Such was the visitors' domination that United were outclassed and out-passed as Pep Guardiola's side completed 753 passes the most any team has made in a Premier League game against United since Opta began collecting such data in 2003.

