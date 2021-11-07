ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Sohail Sarfraz 07 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a list of 608 big retailers (Tier-1), which are required to be integrated with the FBR's Point Of Sale (POS) system and would be denied 60 percent input tax credit in case of non-integration.

The FBR has issued Sales Tax General Order (STGO) 4 of 2021, Saturday.

The board has decided to raise sales tax demand against these big retailers (Tier-1), who are still not integrated with the FBR's POS system by the deadline of October 10, 2021.

According to the Finance Act 2019, a Tier-1 retailer, who did not integrate its retail outlet in the manner prescribed under the Sales Tax Act, 1990, during a tax period, its adjustable tax for that period would be reduced by 15 percent.

The figure of 15 percent has been raised to 60 percent vide Finance Act, 2021. In order to operationalise this important provision of law, a system-based approach has been adopted, whereby, all Tier-1 retailers, who are liable to integrate but have not yet integrated, with effect from July2021 (sales tax returns filed in August 2021) are to be dealt with as per the procedure laid down in STGO No 1 of 2022 issued on 3rd August 2021.

Integration with POS system: Notices issued to 200 Tier-1 retailers

The FBR said that vide the instant STGO, a list of 608 identified Tier-1 retailers has been placed on the FBR's web portal, allowing them to integrate with the FBR's system by November 10, 2021 and the procedure of exclusion from this list of 608 identified Tier-1 shall apply as laid down in para 2 of STGO 1 of 2022.

Upon filing of sales tax return for the month of October 2021, all notified Tier-I retailers not having yet integrated, the input tax claim, would be disallowed, without any further notice or proceedings, creating tax demand by the same amount, the FBR stated.

The FBR has decided to update the list on 5th of every month and give them an opportunity to apprise concerned Commissioner that they are not eligible to declare as Tier-1 retailers; otherwise, they will be disallowed 60 percent input adjustment in case of not integrating with the POS software.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Sales Tax Act, 1990 Tier 1 retailers POS software

Comments

Comments are closed.

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories