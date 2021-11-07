ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Nov 07, 2021
Four women, including activist, killed in northern Afghanistan

AFP 07 Nov 2021

KABUL: Four women have been killed in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban government said on Saturday, as local sources identified at least one of the victims as a rights activist.

Two suspects have been arrested after the four bodies were found at a house in the city, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti said.

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Khosti did not identify the victims, but sources in Mazar-i-Sharif told AFP that one of the dead was a women's rights activist and university lecturer, Frozan Safi.

