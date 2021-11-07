ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Malaysian palm oil futures lower

Reuters 07 Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 3% on Friday and were set for a weekly drop, weighed down by sharp losses in rival oils and expectations of higher end-October inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 163 ringgit, or 3.2%, to 4,910 ringgit ($1,180.57) a tonne in early trade.

Palm was set for a 2.3% weekly decline, the third in four weeks.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks likely rose by 3.5% month-on-month to 1.81 million tonnes at end-October due to lower export volumes, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

A survey by CGS-CIMB Futures showed October output probably fell 1.2% from the month before, while export volume likely dropped 13%, Ng said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release October supply and demand data on Nov. 10. Dalian's most-active soyaoil contract fell 2.7%, while its palm oil contract slipped 2.9%. Soyaoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.03%, after declining 2% in the previous session.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may rise towards 5,187 ringgit, as it has broken a key resistance at 5,048 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

